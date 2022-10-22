Hyderabadi Uday Nagaraju in UK Labour Party’s Parliamentary Longlist

Hyderabad: With the Labour Party in the United Kingdom starting its parliamentary selection process, Uday Nagaraju from Hyderabad has been added to the Milton Keynes north constituency’s longlist.

Longlisting is a filtering process where generally three to four people are selected from hundreds of applications. People in Longlist are official contenders. They compete against each other inside party selections. Local members elect the winner, who will be party’s official parliamentary candidate.

The anti-government mood has improved chances of Labour party winning the next elections, thus triggering massive demand and competition for labour party parliamentary tickets, according to UK Telangana Business Chamber chairman Chandrashekhar Goud.

As an international speaker and policy leader, Uday Nagaraju runs a think tank, advises on policy and gives lectures at universities and international organisations. He also ran a six-month training programme to train Indian origin Labour party members including councilors and ex-mayors to become future MPs.

He completed Masters in Public Administration (MPA) in development and innovation policy from the University College London and is a relative of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Captain Lakshmikantha Rao.