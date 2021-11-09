Hyderabadis, check out the meat you eat

Hyderabad: Consumption of unstamped meat continues unabated in Hyderabad despite Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducting a series of awareness programmes on the need to consume only stamped meat and also conducting raids on shops involved in selling unstamped meat.

As a rule, eateries are supposed to only use meat from notified slaughterhouses, which are monitored and maintain better quality. Not just eateries, the same applies to shops selling meat. But, in January this year, GHMC officials found that many premium hotels were using unstamped meat.

From April 2020 till January 4, 2021, the veterinary section of GHMC registered cases against 683 persons, and nearly Rs 18 lakh penalty was levied on them, besides confiscating 1,222.5 kg of unstamped meat and 1,399 kg of beef during the period.

Consumption of unstamped meat could result in ill health as unauthorised slaughtering is done of deceased and unhealthy goats or sheep mostly.

Slaughterhouses get their livestock from a nearby animal farm. The animals are supposed to undergo a thorough health check-up including checking the animals’ general appearance, heart rate, temperature, and respiration before being slaughtered. And after slaughtering, the meat is again checked and stamped by GHMC.

It is important for customers to look over before buying poultry and meat sold in shops as its provenance is often unknown. Purchase only from GHMC approved outlets. The shops too must make sure that meat is only slaughtered in GHMC recognised slaughterhouses, failing which action will be taken against them.

At present, slaughterhouses are being operated at Ramnaspura, Amberpet, Jiaguda, and New Bhoiguda. This apart, a rendering plant is operated at Chengicherla to treat the waste created due to the slaughter of goats, sheep, and others.

