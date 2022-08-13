Hyderabadis come together to help woman cab driver

By Sowmya Sangam Published: Updated On - 07:09 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Bindu shared Laxmi’s story and bank details seeking funds on Twitter. In no time, the campaign went viral and in about a week, Rs.45,260 was raised.

Hyderabad: They say the power of the internet is remarkable when used wisely. And, time after time we see an example that proves it right. The story of a woman Uber driver who was going through a rough patch has now come to light, thanks to Twitter and a good Samaritan who spotted her.

Hyderabad-based Dandu Laxmi had bought a Mahindra Xylo, connected with Uber, and started ferrying passengers four years ago after she lost a well-paid job as a van driver ferrying children to school.

Things were going well and then the pandemic lockdown hit. The already struggling family was pushed into further crisis after Laxmi lost her husband.

“My husband’s death took a toll on the family in several ways. I became a single parent to two grown-up kids. I had to borrow money to pay my son’s degree fee and I’m still paying off the interest. My daughter secured an MBA seat recently and is waiting to pay the fee,” she said, adding that almost her entire month’s pay went to rent expense and an EMI.

Adding to her plights, Laxmi realised that she had to pay her car EMI by August 15. With the deadline fast approaching, she felt helpless.

And that is where the kindness of Hyderabad’s people came into play. Child rights and social activist Hima Bindu, who was moved by Laxmi’s plight, immediately started a campaign to raise money to help her pay her EMIs.

Bindu shared Laxmi’s story and bank details seeking funds on Twitter. In no time, the campaign went viral and in about a week, Rs.45,260 was raised, which was enough for Laxmi to clear her EMIs.

“I accidentally took a ride on her vehicle on August 5 and we have now built a relationship for a lifetime. This is not my effort alone in raising funds. Many kind souls have owned her story. This is probably what it feels like when a community comes together in making something happen. I’m grateful to everyone for making Laxmi akka’s life better,” Bindu said.

What’s more heartening is that Laxmi has now bagged a job at Flytta, a global and domestic mobility platform. From being at a loss on how to move forward, Laxmi is now all set for a new beginning.