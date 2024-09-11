Hyderabadis come up with unique eco-friendly Ganesh idols this season

Organisers have set up Ganesh idols with several innovative ideas to drive the "eco-friendly" message

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: This year’s Ganesh Chaturathi festivities in the city have seen innovative approaches for the idols with several organisers setting up some unique idols, driving eco-friendly messages.

Another notable attraction in the city is from the Ganesh Utsav Samithi of Ramgopalpet in Secunderabad, which crafted a three-foot Ganesh idol using sago (Sabudana). The highlight of the idol being hands and feet made with the silver and gold plated.

“We are against use of Plaster of Paris in making idols and have been making unique and eco-friendly idols for the last 26 years. This time, we have created an idol with about one-and-half kg Sabudana. The idol is hand-made. We will be taking it to Somasila backwaters for immersion,” said Shainath, sculptor and organiser.

In a similar innovative approach, Shree Ganesh Friends Association in Old Ghansmandi has set up a Ganesh idol made of 5,000 sea shells, which has become one of prominent idols in the area. Using the eco-friendly and natural materials, the organisers created the idol, promoting environmental protection.

In a culinary twist to the festivities, the Roots College of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, Somajiguda, celebrated the festival with Chocolate Ganesh idol. For this, Chef Vandana and Chef Arjun along with other 20 students came up with an idol using 20 kg of chocolate. Principal Nikhil said after worshiping the chocolate Ganesh for three days, the idol was immersed in milk and that chocolate milk had been distributed as prasad to everyone.