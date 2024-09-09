Watch: Lord Ganesh in ‘biker’ avatar spreads awareness on road safety in Hyderabad

In a special appearance this year, lord Ganesh has turned up as a 'biker' sitting on a motorcycle in Hyderabad

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 9 September 2024, 04:09 PM

Hyderabad: Come Ganesh Chaturthi, we see lord Ganesh making appearances in various avatars in form of idols installed across the nation. From a sport star to an IT employee, lord Ganesh has been seen in several avatars in the past, as sculptures often get creative with their designs.

In one such special appearance, lord Ganesh turned up as a ‘biker’ sitting on a motorcycle in Hyderabad. The idol of ‘biker’ Ganesh, installed in Bansilal Nagar in Rajendranagar’s Budwel area of the city by Bajrang Youth Association can be seen suited up in a complete riding gear, with a helmet in one hand while showering blessings on devotees with the other.

Mamidi Kishore Kumar of the association, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast and a YouTuber, says that the idea behind ‘biker’ Ganesh was to spread awareness on road safety. “We wanted to spread a message on road safety so we decided to have our lord Ganesh idol custom-made,” Kishore said.

“Riding gear makers Rynox provided us with the riding suit when we approached them with our idea. The artisan who made the customised idol has also put in a great effort to ensure that the idol looks like a biker,” he said.

Adding that two-wheeler riders must always wear helmets while riding, Kishore says that they have used posters with quotes on safety in the pandal to ensure that every devotee seeking the god’s blessing, will also be enlightened with knowledge of life saving safety measures.

As one enters the pandal, one can see a poster behind the idol which says “Not everyone is lucky enough to have a head like mine, so make sure to wear a helmet!” On the other posters adorning the pandal, lord Ganesh can be seen riding on a motorcycle to what appears to be Mount Kailash.

Even as we witness an increase in the number of fatal road accidents involving two-wheeler riders, the message given through a Ganesh idol by Bajrang Youth Association comes across as a unique and a much-needed one.