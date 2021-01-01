Hyderabadis look forward to 2021

Year 2020 added several rarely heard of and little practised concepts to the lives of all.

Hyderabad: As 2020 slips into the past, hit by the hardships of the Covid-19 pandemic, most prefer to forget the year than remember it. All hopes for the man on the streets are now pinned on the new year of 2021.

Seeking to forget the year gone for the tough and challenging times that it threw up, disrupting life as we knew it for all sections and all age groups, and everyone is now looking forward to the new year to bring back some semblance of normalcy in their lives and usher in some glad tidings.

Year 2020 added several rarely heard of and little practised concepts to the lives of all. The lexicon grew with new words such as ‘lockdown’ ‘wear a mask’ and ‘social distancing’ seeping into common usage.

Biding adieu to an year when schools remained shut, offices had sparse attendance, eateries and entertainment houses little frequented, the common man has no option but to get adjusted to the new normal.

New Year ‘josh’ missing

Cutting across faiths and beliefs, people would be eager to turn the first chapter of the 365-page book with enthusiasm and excitement every year on December 31.

But this time, markets in Hyderabad which used to be abuzz with hectic activity are sporting a dull look with no josh among citizens to celebrate the New Year. Even cakes that are usually an integral part of celebrations have not seen much demand. Shopping malls which usually see excited shoppers buying new clothes and appliances have remained quiet on the last day of 2020.

