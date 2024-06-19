Hyderabadis witness sun halo on Wednesday. Here’s what it means

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 04:38 PM

Hyderabad witnessed Sun Halo, a rare phenomenon of a bright rainbow ring around the sun, for a few minutes on Wednesday. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: A mesmerizing spectacle captivated Hyderabad residents on Wednesday afternoon as a large halo encircled the sun, creating a visual display that lasted for a few minutes. This phenomenon, known as a ’22-degree circular halo,’ is a rare optical and atmospheric occurrence.

The formation of the 22-degree circular halo, a ring of light that forms around the sun, occurs when ice crystals in the cirrus clouds refract and reflect sunlight. These halos are usually seen as bright, white rings, although they can sometimes display colours.

Apart from its visual appeal, a sun halo often indicates impending weather changes. The cirrostratus clouds responsible for the halo typically suggest that rain may follow within 24 hours, as these clouds usually appear before approaching weather fronts.

Weather experts frequently mention that the sun halos act as natural indicators, offering important insights into forthcoming weather conditions. If the cirrus clouds are coming from a system that’s to our south or north, it means the unsettled weather could miss us as it moves eastward. If the system and associated clouds are more to our west, there’s a better chance it could come our way.