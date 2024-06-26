Telangana Forest dept’s ‘Catch the Trap’ drive yielding good results, says PCCF

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohan Chandra Pargaien said after the implementation of the drive, incidents of poaching had come down drastically

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: The State Forest department’s ‘Catch the Trap’ special drive being implemented in the State to prevent poaching of wild animals in the forests was yielding good results, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohan Chandra Pargaien said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park here, Pargaien said after the implementation of the drive, incidents of poaching had come down drastically. Poachers in the forests mainly use electricity wires to kill wild animals, he said, adding that in the last six months, only three incidents of wild animals getting electrocuted had come to light, which itself was an indication that poaching had come down.

The goal of the initiative was to clear the forests of the tools used by poachers to trap wild animals and birds, he said, adding that under the drive, the forest staff had been asked to cordon off possible areas, interrogate persons with past records of poaching, suspects and seize equipment used by them for poaching. Vigorous steps had been taken to seize all kinds of materials and equipment like nets, snares and cages by further screening the area adjacent to the agricultural fields and forest, he informed.

After the launch of the drive, about 3810 traps and nets were seized by the forest officials, he said, adding that local Forest Section Officers and Forest Guards with the help of their watchers have played a remarkable role in proper discharge of their duties.