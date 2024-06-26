Telangana: Irrigation officials submit affidavits to judicial commission

Officials who could not complete the task in the day are likely to seek more time for submitting affidavits.

26 June 2024

Hyderabad: Irrigation officials associated with the design and construction of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, submitted their affidavits furnishing all the information available with them to the Justice P C Ghose Judicial Commission on Wednesday.

The engineers-in-chief of the department were among top officials who submitted the affidavits before the deadline. Officials who could not complete the task in the day are likely to seek more time for submitting affidavits. The Commission is currently investigating into the lapses in the implementation of the barrages resulting in structural issues.

Justice Ghose, as part of the first round of his information gathering exercise, had interacted with every official involved in the project works. All the officials and representatives of the implementation agencies had given their account on the omissions and commissions.