Hyderabad’s Aarush shines with four gold medals at Inter-District Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Winners Hyderabad team at the 8th Junior and Sub-Junior Inter-District Championship on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad swimmer Aarush Das shone with four gold medals and one silver medal in the 8th Junior and Sub-Junior Inter-District Championship held at HPS Begumpet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

He emerged fastest in 50m backstroke clocking a timing of 00:36:42 seconds. He also topped the 100m backstroke, 200m Individual medley and 400m freestyle. His silver came in the 100m freestyle category.

Hyderabad swimmers, with 410 points, took top honour in the overall championship ahead of Ranga Reddy at second place with 350 points.

Results: Group 1 Boys 50m Freestyle: 1. Jordan Dominic Franklin (Rangareddy) (00:26:09s), 2. Saikat Chatterjee (Rangareddy), 3. Pathuri Bhuvas (Hyderabad);

Group 1 Girls 200m Freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Rangareddy) (02:17:97s), 2. Rajsri Laasya Gogulapaati (Rangareddy), 3. Tanisha Paled (Hyderabad); Group 2 Boys 50m Freestyle: 1. Yashaswi Nune (Rangareddy) (00:27:75s), 2. Abhay Lakkoju (Rangareddy), 3. Aditya Vobu (Hyderabad); Group 2 Girls 50m Freestyle: 1. Siva Kumari Nandigam (Rangareddy) (00:33:37s), 2. Vedha Ashritha Gottumukkala (Hyderabad), 3. Vidushi Kundrapu (Rangareddy); Group 3 Boys 100m Back: 1. Aarush Das (Hyderabad) (01:22:14s), 2. Madireddy Srikar Reddy (Rangareddy), 3. Aneesh Reddy Sinka (Hyderabad); Group 3 Girls 50m Butterfly: 1. Shivani Karra (Hyderabad), 2. Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Hyderabad),3. Siva Kumari Nandigam (Rangareddy); Overall Championship: 1. Hyderabad District Points-410, 2. Ranga Reddy District Points-350.