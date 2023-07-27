Swimming World Championships: Srihari Nataraj finishes 31st in 200m backstroke

By PTI Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Fukuoka: Premier Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished a disappointing 31st in the men’s 200m backstroke event at the FINA World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old clocked 2:04.42 to finish last in his heat as he failed to make the cut for the semifinals.

Of the 39 competing, the top 16 swimmers across four heats advanced to the semifinals.

Srihari’s personal best in the event, which is also the best by an Indian swimmer, had come last year at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham when he touched the pad in 2:00.84.

The Asian Games-bound Srihari, who had finished 31st in the men’s 100m backstroke event as well earlier this week, will compete in one more event at the ongoing World Championships — the 50m backstroke on Sunday.