Vritti Agarwal bags gold in 400m freestyle at Inter-District Swimming Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Vritti Agarwal stands tall at the podium after winning gold in the Girls 400m Freestyle category on Saturday

Hyderabad: Rangareddy swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched gold medal in the Girls 400m freestyle category of the 8th Junior and Sub-Junior Inter-District Championship at HPS Begumpet, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Vritti, who qualified for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, clocked a timing of 04:51:33 s ahead of Dhriti Koujalgi and Nipunitha Pabba of Hyderabad who settled for second and third places respectively.

Results: Group 1 Boys 400m Freestyle: 1. Saikat Chatterjee (Rangareddy) (04:29:52s), 2. Dhulipudi Varshith (Hyderabad), 3. Arjun Kandoi (Hyderabad);

Group 1 Girls 400m Freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (Rangareddy) (04:51:33s), 2. Dhriti Koujalgi (Hyderabad), 3. Nipunitha Pabba (Hyderabad);

Group 2 Boys 1500m Freestyle: 1. Gowtham Chirumamilla (Rangareddy) (20:05:59s),2. Sachin Satvik S S (Rangareddy), 3. Anwith Vallabhaneni (Hyderabad);

Group 2 Girls 1500m Freestyle: 1. Devapalli Ritu Snehal (Hyderabad) (20:42:37s), 2. Merupula Likhitha Goud (Hyderabad), 3. Ruhilasya (Rangareddy);

Group 3 Boys 200m Freestyle: 1. Ashwath Ayyalasomayajula (Hyderabad) (02:31:94s), 2.Varshith Raj Nandikanti (Rangareddy), 3. Mayank Gudey (Hyderabad);

Group 3 Girls 200m Freestyle: 1. Vilakshana Patel Porandla (Hyderabad) (02:35:28s), 2. Jona Shiju (Hyderabad), 3. P Abhinaya Jahnavi (Rangareddy).