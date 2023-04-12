Hyderabad’s Ankita Thakur takes home Mrs. India crown

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:55 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Ankita Thakur

Hyderabad: Ankita Thakur, a woman from Telangana, has won the coveted Mrs. India crown, beating out contestants from 14 States. The finals were held at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi on Tuesday evening and Ankita showed her strength in the Mrs. India competition.

The Hyderabad native won the crown in her first attempt, also taking home two additional titles. Ankita Thakur participated in the beauty pageant as the representative of Telangana, under the training of Rashmika Thakur, who was the winner of the Mrs. India pageant earlier.

Apart from modelling, she has also done a private album ‘Dramame Na De’. Her win in the Mrs. India competition has made her the talk of the town, with her achievement being celebrated and shared widely on social media.

The Mrs. India competition is a prestigious event that recognises the strength, beauty, and intelligence of married women across India.

