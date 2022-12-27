Hyderabad’s Sushma Thodety does the city proud and how

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Updated On - 03:12 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: Any person can reach the pinnacle of success and shine well when they work hard and are determined. At every stage of their life, women need to be given the chance to realise their full potential. Sushma Thodety, who recently represented Telangana in the Mrs. India finals held in Thailand, inspires many with her successful story.

“It is a myth that women will never achieve their goals after marriage. If you have supportive family members, I believe it will boost your confidence even more. I want to thank my mother-in-law and father-in-law for their support in helping me to live my dream,” says Sushma, who bagged bronze medal for her social initiative and was awarded for Best Cultural Dress.

A person who values exploration, Sushma was inspired by her unfulfilled dream to become a doctor and went ahead to pursue a career in supply chain management, in a field related to the medical sector. The 40-year-old has also worked as an IT developer and in project management, and is currently vying for the Mrs. World title.

‘Mrs. India My Identity’ is a national pageant held for Indian women from across the world. Around 35 finalists were chosen out of thousands of applicants after a careful screening procedure, and they were trained in a variety of abilities, including ramp walking, stage presence, looking into the camera, posture, and confidence, to mention a few. Over a period of three months, a mix of online and offline training was used for the pageant preparation.

Sushma, who won the award for ‘Best Cultural Dress’, discusses her experience as well as her innovative thinking. “I tried to capture the essence of Telangana by using traditional clothing from various regions of the State and gave a unique touch to my costume with the Nizam’s jewellery. A sari made of different weaves, including ikat pleats, Narayanpet blouse, and Gadwal body with a gorgeous border and Banjara embroidery completed my attire,” says the entrepreneur.

Sushma prepared for the contest by working on, and improving, herself. “I’ve worked out a lot to reduce my weight. I disagree with the claim that people don’t lose weight as they age. People can experiment with various methods of weight loss by choosing different forms of exercise, such as dance, brisk walking, or yoga. And staying fit will give one the self-assurance he/she needs to succeed in life,” she states.

Regarding her performance at the pageant, Sushma said: “I would like to thank Vibrant Concepts and the event’s organisers, Ginny Kapoor and Gagan Kapoor, for giving me this opportunity.” The mother of two adds, “I would like to use this opportunity to work for the improvement of the Telangana weaving community and highlight their traditional weaving techniques using a range of modern technologies.”