Hyderabad’s August rainfall forecast

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Following a series of good rains in the final weeks of July, Hyderabad is all set to experience a normal August, as per predictions by Dr. A. Sravani, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H).

She forecasts a balanced precipitation pattern, with intermittent light showers during the initial half of the month, giving way to more intense rainfall in the latter half.

Denizens can breathe a sigh of relief as the expert assures that the upcoming month will not witness a complete halt in rains nor an extended dry spell. Instead, the monsoon is expected to progress steadily.

“Based on current weather models and data, we expect the first two weeks of August to be characterised by light and intermittent showers. However, towards the third and fourth weeks, we are likely to see a surge in rainfall intensity, leading to more prolonged and heavy downpours,” she stated.

Over the next two days, the whole State, including Hyderabad, is expected to remain mostly dry, with only scattered and very light showers.