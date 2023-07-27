| Rains Friday Also To Be Holiday For Educational Institutions In Telangana

Rains: Friday also to be holiday for educational institutions in Telangana

The Chief Minister had on Tuesday asked the Minister to announce holidays for educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:48 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare a holiday on Friday for all educational institutions in the State in the wake of the incessant rains.

With the rains continuing and a forecast of more heavy rains, Friday too will now be a holiday for educational institutions in the Stat