Watch: Python found slithering on Kukatpally main road during heavy rains

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:28 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: In a rare occurrence, a python was spotted slithering on the busy Kukatpally Pragathi Nagar main road in the city during heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

Commuters were taken aback by the unusual sight as they captured the moment on their smartphones amid the pouring rain.

The python’s appearance on the main road came as a shock to residents and passersby in the locality. Speculations are rife that the snake may have come out of its natural habitat due to waterlogging and the flowing of streams caused by the heavy rainfall.

With Hyderabad experiencing heavy downpours recently, many areas have faced flooding and water accumulation, potentially forcing the python to seek higher ground.

Commuters were quick to whip out their smartphones to document the unexpected encounter.