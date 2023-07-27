Water bodies in erstwhile Palamuru getting steady inflows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: With incessant rains lashing since last four days, water bodies and irrigation projects in erstwhile Mahabubnagar are getting steady inflows even as authorities intensified measures to ensure there is no life or property loss.

On Thursday, officials at Jurala project opened eight gates out of the 44 gates and released nearly 70,000 cusecs downstream towards Srisailam project. This was after Jurala project received 40,000 cusecs from upstream Narayanpur project and officials are expected the inflows to increase further on Friday as well.

Mahabubnagar district Collector Ravi along with SP Narasimha and officials inspected the overflowing Dumdubi stream at Meenambaram in Jadcherla. The Collector urged the people to be cautious as a few water bodies were receiving steady inflows due to the heavy rains since last couple of days.

Meanwhile, Gadwal Collectorate has set up a helpline number 79934-99501 for the convenience of people to lodge grievances, if any due to rains.