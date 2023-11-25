Hyderabad’s Avanish, Abhishek in India U-19 squad for Men’s U-19 Asia Cup

The team will be led by Uday Saharan. Saumy Kumar Pandey was named as vice-captain of the 15-member side

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketers A Avanish Rao and Murugan Abhishek have been named in the India under-19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Under-19 Asia Cup, to be played in UAE from December 8.

Both the cricketers from Hyderabad were named in the side on Saturday. The team will be led by Uday Saharan. Saumy Kumar Pandey was named as vice-captain of the 15-member side. India are the most successful team in the U-19 Asia Cup having won the title eight times.

India are grouped with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal in the tournament. They will begin the campaign with a match against the Afghans on December 8 at the ICC Academy Oval-1. In a much-anticipated match, India will lock horns with Pakistan on December 10 at the same venue, and in their final group match, they will face Nepal on December 12. The final is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17.

India U-19 squad: Uday Saharan (Captain), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vice-captain), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Dhanush Gowda, Avinash Rao (wk), M Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Aardhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari. Travelling reserves: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Mohammad Aman. Non-travelling reserves: Digvijay Patil, Jayant Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale.