Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tanmay’s ton seals Hyderabad win over Jharkhand

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad rode on Tanmay’s ton to post 297/8 in 50 overs. Later, Jharkhand scored 280/8, falling short of the victory by 17 runs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Tanmay Agarwal. File Photo

Hyderabad: Opener Tanmay Agarwal scored a scintillating century (112 off 108; 12×4, 2×6) as Hyderabad defeated Jharkhand by 17 runs for their second straight victory in the Group B Vijay Hazare match, in Jaipur on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad rode on Tanmay’s ton to post 297/8 in 50 overs. Later, Jharkhand scored 280/8, falling short of the victory by 17 runs.

Earlier, Tanmay hit 12 boundaries and two sixes in his 108-ball essay to help his side post a good total. After losing Rohit Rayudu in the 10th over after the team’s score of 49, Tanmay joined hands with skipper Rahul Singh and added 91 runs for the second wicket. After Rahul’s dismissal (34), he then partnered with Chandan Sahani (49 off 50; 3×4, 1×6) and stitched a 65-run partnership, before being dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem.

But Chandan Sahani and Rahul Buddi (36) chipped in with useful contributions to take their side to a winning total.

Later, Hyderabad struck early blows removing Supriyo Chakraborty and captain Virat Singh inside five overs for 15 runs. But Opener Aryaman SEn (63) and Vikash Vishal (61) hit half-centuries to add 100 runs for the third wicket. Rohit Rayudu broke the partnership dismissing Aryaman as lbw. Rohit then got the wicket of Vikash as well to reduce them to 149/4.

Saurabh Tiwary (78) staged a lone battle but the batters around him didn’t show enough stomach for a fight. For Hyderabad, Rohit Rayudu scalped three wickets for 48 while Ravi Teja took two. Rakshan Readdi grabbed a wicket.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 297/8 in 50 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 112, Chandan Sahani 49) bt Jharkhand 280/8 in 50 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 78, Aryaman Sen 63, Vikash Vishal 61; Rohit Rayudu 3/48, Ravi Teja 2/63).