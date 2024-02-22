Hyderabad’s CCMB celebrates Founder’s Day

22 February 2024

Hyderabad: City-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad celebrated the eighth birth anniversary of its Founder Director, Dr PM Bhargava on Thursday.

The institute celebrated the day with the institute’s PhD scholars connecting with its alumni, Dr Subhashini Sadashivam, vice-president, Exsegen Genomics and Dr Rajesh Ramachandran, Associate Professor, IISER Mohali.

On the occasion, Atal Incubation Centre (AIC)-CCMB showcased the technologies it supported towards Covid-19 mitigation funded by Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited.

Dr Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune delivered the keynote lecture on India’s energy status and the possibility of using green hydrogen fuel in the country.

Dr Lele stated, “Green hydrogen produced through processes with substantially low carbon emission, will play a key role in India’s energy transition particularly in the sectors of industry and heavy-duty commercialization.” The scientific discussions ended with a Kuchipudi performance by Sreelakshmy Govardhanan.

“This is a day for us, as an institute, to remember everything that CCMB stands for. It was established as a place where scientists can get creative with their thoughts and yet stay rooted to the realities of society. And that has been the essence of our celebrations this year,” said Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.

“The Founder’s Day is designed and organized by the institute’s PhD scholars to actively connect with the past students. “The life science scene is as interdisciplinary as it gets, not just academically but also societally. We would like us to be positioned to contribute in all these possibilities. And staying connected with our alumni puts us in those relevant networks. The Founder’s Day celebrations is a key way for us to foster a longstanding relationship between the current and past students of CCMB,” said the students organizing team.