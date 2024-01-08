Hyderabad: 30 young doctors enriched in Life Science Research at CCMB’s MedSRT program

The selection process of MedSRT initiative of the CCMB was offered free of cost to young doctors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 04:04 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 30 young doctors from across the country participated in the two-week Medical Students Research Training (MedSRT) program, aimed to familiarize medicos with cutting-edge life science research being taken-up at Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB).

The program is specifically designed for medical students, who are provided training on research methodologies through a series of lectures and hands-on experiments. During the course of the training program, the young doctors also got exposed to concepts like scientific ethics, good laboratory practices, bio-safety and first-hand experience of working at various research facilities at CCMB and its Annexes.

The participating doctors also received certificates from CCMB after successful completion of the training. According to CCMB, the exposure to various tools related to life sciences is very important for physicians, as they are increasingly becoming commonplace in medicine.

