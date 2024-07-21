Hyderabad’s Dr D Nageshwar Reddy honoured with Johns Hopkins University’s ‘Captain’s Chair’

Chairman of AIG Hospitals recognised for groundbreaking contributions to the field of gastroenterology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 01:25 PM

The chair holds significant historic precedence, dating back to the time of Sir William Osler, the founding professor of Johns Hopkins University in 1874.

Hyderabad: Chairman of Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals Dr D Nageshwar Reddy has been bestowed with the prestigious Johns Hopkins University’s ‘Captain’s Chair’.

The honour was presented by Prof Anne Marie Lennon, Director of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, in recognition of Dr Reddy’s groundbreaking contributions to the field of gastroenterology.

Prof Lennon said, “Dr Reddy’s pioneering work in gastroenterology epitomises the spirit of innovation and excellence that Johns Hopkins stands for. The presentation of the Captain’s Chair is a testament to his enduring contributions to medical research and education.”

Sir Osler, known for his transformative contributions to medical education and practice, established the tradition of presenting the Captain’s Chair to esteemed faculty and alumni.

The gesture serves as a symbol of honour and respect, recognising their remarkable achievements and lasting impact on the institution and the medical community at large, according to a press release.

The Johns Hopkins Captain’s Chair, crafted entirely from solid maple hardwood, embodies a rich legacy of academic excellence and tradition.

Its multi-step finish and durable lacquer topcoat ensure timeless beauty and resilience.

The chair features a satin black body, hand-painted gold beading and a steam-bent scrolled-top crown in cherry finish, showcasing meticulous craftsmanship, the press release said.