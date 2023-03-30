Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, receives Charaka Award from Rotary Club of Guindy

It was indeed a gratifying moment for me to receive this award and will motivate many to work in the public health domain, said noted Gastroenterologist, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Noted Gastroenterologist and Chairman of AIG Hospitals, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, has received Charaka Award from Rotary Club of Guindy based out of Chennai.

S Ramesh Babu, president, Rotary Club of Guindy, said, “it is proud privilege for all to have Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy as the recipient of the Charaka Award as it symbolizes the epitome of medical profession and service to the patient community.”

Dr Nageshwar Reddy said the Rotary Club Guindy was doing exceptional work in fighting diseases, providing clean drinking water, and maternal health over last three decades. “It was indeed a gratifying moment for me to receive this award and will motivate many to work in the public health domain,” he said.