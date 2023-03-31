Hyderabad’s Esha Singh selected in Indian team for Baku World Cup

06:42 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad teen sensation Esha Singh has been selected for the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol, to be held in Baku from May 8 to 15.

Esha Singh replaced Manu Bhaker in the women’s 10m Air Pistol, also doubling up in women’s 25m pistol. Bhopal bronze medallist Manu will only shoot the 25m event in Baku. All Rifle and Pistol shooters are now preparing for the National Selection Trials in Bhopal next month.

Meanwhile, Shahu Tushar Mane and Shiva Narwal’s good show at the Bhopal World Cup has earned them a place in the Indian team.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 22-member Indian squad for the upcoming tournament, which would be the year’s fifth ISSF World Cup stage after the third was successfully concluded recently in Bhopal.

The fourth stage will be held from April 11 in Lima, Peru, where India has chosen not to participate. Mane in the men’s 10m Air Rifle and Narwal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol are the new names in the squad from the Bhopal World Cup. Mane, after posting a solid 630.7 in Bhopal when playing for ranking points only, replaced Divyansh Singh Panwar in the top three when the latest rankings were revealed.