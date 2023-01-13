Telangana’s Esha Singh wins gold in national shooting trials

Telangana’s star shooter Esha Singh clinched gold in the women’s 10m air pistol Trial 1 (T1) competitions for Group A shooters

Hyderabad: Telangana’s star shooter Esha Singh clinched gold in the women’s 10m air pistol Trial 1 (T1) competitions for Group A shooters, at the Karni Singh Range, New Delhi on Friday.

Esha Singh emerged triumphant in her event beating Karnataka’s Divya TS 16-14 in the gold-medal contest. Earlier, she had topped the qualification round with a score of 581 and then came second to Divya in the ranking round. Yashaswini Singh Deswal of Haryana won the bronze.

Meanwhile Sarabjot Singh won gold in the men’s sections when he got the better of state-mate Shiva Narwal 17-11. Railways’ Arjun Das bagged the bronze.

Akhil Sheoran won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions Trial 2 (T2) competition for Group A shooters, overcoming the challenge from Swapnil Kusale 17-11 in the gold-medal match.

In the junior competitions, Rajasthan’s Amit Sharma (men’s 10m air pistol), Chandigarh’s Sainyam (women’s 10m air pistol) and Maharashtra’s Vedant Nitin Waghmare (men’s 3P) were among the day’s winners.