Hyderabad’s Falak selected in Indian team for CW Karate Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad karate player Syeda Falak has been selected to represent India in the upcoming Commonwealth Karate Championship, scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from September 7 to 11.

The youngster will be competing in the 68+ke senior female kumite category. The multiple medal winner from national and international events is the first from the Telangana State to represent India at the world and Asian karate championship tournaments.