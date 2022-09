Tennis: Kriish, Suhitha clinch ITF World Juniors U-18 Tour titles

Hyderabad: Kriish Tyagi and Suhitha Maruri recorded straight-set victories to clinch titles in the boys and girls categories respectively at the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial ITF world Juniors Tour (J4) Under-18 age group Tennis Tournament at the Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet on Friday.

In the boys final, fourth seeded Kriish downed sixth seeded Pranav Karthik 6-3, 6-3 while top seeded Suhitha cruised to a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory over fourth seeded Ruma Gaikaiwari.

Results:

All Finals:

Boys Under-18: Kriish Tyagi (4) bt Pranav Karthik (6) 6-3,6-3;

Girls: Suhitha Maruri (1) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari (4) 6-2,6-1;

Boys Doubles: Pranav Karthik/Pavan Uppu (USA) (4) bt Vineeth Mutyala/Skandha Prasanna Rao 6-2,6-4;

Girls Doubles: Nandini Dixit/Madhurima Sawant (2) bt Ruma Gaikaiwari/Sonal Patil (1) 6-2,4-6,10-7.