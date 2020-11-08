Hyderabad’s Jeet hogs limelight in National car racing

Driving Volkswagen Polo, an automotive businessman triumphed in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI conducted race in Chennai

Published: 6:22 pm

Chennai: Hyderabad’s Jeet Jhabakh, driving the Volkswagen Polo, notched victories in the two premier Indian Touring Cars races as the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday behind closed doors due to the prevailing pandemic.

Jhabakh, a 28-year old automotive businessman from Hyderabad, former Volkswagen Ameo and Vento Cup champion, enjoyed a trouble-free run once race leader Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) dropped out of contention with a gearbox issue. Jhabakh managed to nose ahead of team-mate Dhruv Mohite following a brief contact, and gradually extended the lead for a comfortable win, his first of the season, having missed the opening round in February. Mohite came in second while Balu was a distant third.

“It was a good race for me after I got in front. Not sure what happened with Arjun’s (Balu) car, but I passed him and Dhruv to get in front. I am really happy for this win,” said Jhabakh.

Bengaluru lad Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport) completed a double in the Formula LGB class by winning the day’s first of the two races in addition to the one he won on Saturday. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) took the honours in the second of today’s Formula LGB race.

The results (Provisional, all 8 laps unless mentioned):

Indian Touring Cars (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (19mins, 11.577secs); 2. Dhruv Mohite (FB Motorsport) (19:14.720); 3. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (21:12.781). Race-3: 1. Keith D’Souza (FB Motorsport) (15:22.987); 2. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (15:28.096); 3. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (15:30.188).

Super Stock (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (20:08.258); 2. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) (20:30.072); 3. Vineet Abhiram (Race Concepts) (20:52.326). Race-3: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (16:10.165); 2. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) (16:10.728); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) (16:32.717).

MRF Saloon Car Series (Toyota Etios) (Race-2, 10 laps): 1. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (21:14.775); 2. A Balaprasath (Chennai) (21:15.945); 3. Diljith TS (Thrissur) (19:12.377+1 lap). Race-3: 1. Chandresh Tolia (Mumbai) (17:18.519); 2. A Balaprasath (Chennai) (17:19.306); 3. Diljith TS (Thrissur) (17:28.532).

Formula LGB 1300 (Race-3): 1. Tijil Rao (Momentum Motorsport) (15:13.237); 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) (15:13.806); 3. Arya Singh (DTS Racing) (15:19.854). Race-4 (10 laps): 1. Viswas Vijayaraj (DTS Racing) (20:26.904); 2. Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) (20:28.587); 3. Arya Singh (DTS Racing) (20:29.120).

