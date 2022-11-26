Hyderabad’s Karteek, Rishab emerge runners-up at 15k ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and Rishab Agarwal.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Rishab Agarwal emerged runners-up in the men’s doubles of the 15k ITF Futures held at Bhilai, Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The duo went down 6-7, 7-6, 1-9 against the top seeds Kalyinda Poonacha and B Ritwik in the summit clash. Earlier, they defeated Chandril Sood and Lakshya Sood 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the semifinals to make it to the final.

Results: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Rishab Agarwal lost to Kalyinda Poonacha/B Ritwik 6-7, 7-6, 1-9; Semifinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Rishab Agarwal bt Chandril Sood/Lakshya Sood 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Rishab Agarwal btDalwinder singh/Karan singh 6-1(Retd).