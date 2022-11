Sankar clinches twin titles at 11th Hyderabad Open Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Sankar clinched the 60 singles and doubles titles of the Hyderabad Open Tennis Association (HOTA) 11th All India Masters Tennis Tournament held at the Secunderabad Club on Sunday.

He defeated Meher Prakesh in the singles summit clash. Later, Sankar paired with Meher and downed Anandswaroop and Srinivas in the doubles final to emerge champion.

Meanwhile Sandeep Deepak, Srikanth, Neelkanth Damre and Dr Rama Mohan Rao bagged top honours in the 30 , 40 , 50 and 70 categories respectively.

Results: Singles: 70 : Winner: Dr Rama Mohan Rao, Runner-up: Ankaiah; 60 : Winner: Sankar, Runner-up: Meher Prakash; 50 : Winner: Neelkanth Damre, Runner-up: Bipin; 40 : Winner: Srikanth, Runner-up: Waheed; 30 : Winner: Sandeep Deepak, Runner-up: Vijay Anand; Doubles: 70 : Winners: Ankaiah/Noshir, Runners-up: KSR Mohanrao/Sai Rambabu; 60 : Winners: Sankar/Meher Prakash, Runners-up: Anandswaroop/Srinivas; 50 : Winners: Dr Narsimha Reddy/Neelkanth, Runners-up: Ravi Shankert/Venkat Narayana; 40 : Winners: Sathesh Babu/Yogesh Tambe, Runners-up: Suresh Muttu/Naveen Kannan; 30 : Winners: Anirudh Sompalli/ Siddharth, Runners-up: Nikhil Rao/Sriram Alluri.