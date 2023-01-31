Hyderabad’s Maheen clinches gold at Taekwondo junior nationals

The Hyderabad girl emerged champion with a score of 6.67 ahead of Assam, Rajasthan and Gujarat girls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Maheen Nawaz clinched a gold medal at the India Taekwondo Junior National Championship, held in Benglauru recently.

The Hyderabad girl emerged champion with a score of 6.67 ahead of Assam, Rajasthan and Gujarat girls. The Glendale Academy student, thus became the first junior taekwondo player to win a gold in the category.

She has been selected for the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Championship.