Hyderabad: CV Anand inaugurates sports ground

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:05 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand inaugurated the Sports ground which was facilitated with five cricket nets, volleyball, basketball and other courts at the Sharada Vidyalaya as a part of their centenary celebrations on Tuesday.

State Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania, former India Test cricketer Venkatapathy Raju, Sri Mayneni and others were present at the event. The sports ground was developed in 1.36 acres to promote sporting activities and physical fitness among the students.

The Centenary Celebration of Sharada Vidyalaya, which is imparting quality education to thousands of students from KG to PG for the last 100 years, has started recently.

Sharada Vidyalaya Group was established in 1922 by Y Satyanarayana with a great determination to provide quality education to underprivileged students, especially girls. This Vidyalaya was inaugurated in 1922 by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad Nizam Sir Mirza Ismail. Sharada Vidyalaya is the oldest non-profit educational institution offering affordable quality education to the under-served and under-privileged communities of the old city from KG to PG.