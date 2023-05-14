Hyderabad’s medical infra set for major facelift, upgrades worth Rs 100 crore under way

State-of-the-art medical infrastructure to be launched in coming weeks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Major tertiary government hospitals in Hyderabad will be able to offer upgraded healthcare facilities and medical services to patients, with significant medical infrastructure upgrades worth over Rs 100 crore under way and ready to be launched in the coming weeks.

Works related to the creation and upgradation of medical infrastructure, which will be available to the poor and needy patients from across Telangana, are fast reaching their final stages at Koti ENT hospital, Fever Hospital in Nallakunta and Gandhi Hospital.

ENT Koti

The historical heritage structure of ENT Koti Hospital was unable to support the ever-increasing patient caseload. With no operation theatres available, minor and major ENT surgeries used to get referred to Gandhi Hospital and OGH.

However, in the coming months, the Koti ENT Hospital will have its own 100-bedded state-of-the-art centralised building worth Rs 35 crore. The new facility will have 8 modular Operation Theatres and other high-end amenities needed for patients in an ENT hospital.

Fever Hospital

The Fever Hospital at Nallakunta, which is the only government hospital exclusively dedicated to providing treatment for seasonal ailments, is undergoing significant upgradation work.

In the coming few weeks, the state-of-the-art outpatient block, which will accommodate nearly 1,000 patients, being constructed with a cost of Rs 10.91 crore, will be available to patients.

This apart, a free dialysis facility with a cost of Rs 50 lakh and a high-end mortuary worth Rs 60 lakh are also coming up, which will further strengthen the medical infrastructure at the government hospital.

Gandhi Hospital

In the last year or so, Gandhi Hospital has witnessed major medical infrastructure upgradation works of over Rs 100 crore.

While some of the new initiatives like procurement of Rs 13 crore worth of MRI, development of a Cath lab with a cost of Rs 9 crore, purchase of a CT scan with a cost of Rs 2.14 crore and a fertility clinic developed at a cost of Rs 2.45 crore, are already available to patients, other major medical infrastructure upgrades are expected to be accessible to patients in the coming months.

Among the infrastructure upgrades, in a week or two the Gandhi Hospital will have a 200-bedded Mother and Child Care (MCH) facility, being developed with Rs 55 crore, exclusively for pregnant women and infants.

Apart from the MCH facility, the hospital will also have a Centralised State Transplant Centre with a cost of Rs 30 crore for conducting complex organ transplant surgeries.