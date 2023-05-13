Grand celebrations will mark tenth formation day of Telangana: CM KCR

Telangana formation day celebrations will take off on June 2 and will last for 21 days

Hyderabad: Grand celebrations would mark the tenth formation day of Telangana State, announced the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday. Holding a high level review at his secretariat chambers, he said that the decennial fete would reflect glory of the state and the showcase rapid strides made on all fronts under the BRS rule to fulfill the aspirations of its people.

The festivities should have the involvement of all sections of people right from villages to the state capital. The celebrations that will take off on June 2 and last for 21 days.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the grand event at the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat while the state ministers will hold similar programmes in their respective district headquarters.

”We are entering the 10th year after completing nine years of self rule by June 2, 2023 after achieving the state of Telangana” said the Chief Minister.

Telangana state was achieved after long struggles and hardships. It is the youngest state in the country. With the joint efforts of the people’s representatives and the government machinery, today Telangana is achieving excellent results in all fields.

The state has become a role model for the country and other states are watchful of our progress.

“Leaders and people of Maharashtra and other northern states are surprised with our success story,” he said

Neither the central government nor the governments in many other states lack the right perspective and foresight with regard to development. It is more so in agriculture sector, he said.