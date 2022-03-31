Hyderabad’s Moula Ali Kaman to regain lost glory

Hyderabad: The Moula Ali Kaman is all set to regain its lost glory with restoration works currently underway at a brisk pace. The works that will give a new lease of life to the structure are being executed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with an amount of Rs 22 lakh.

Before the restoration works were taken up, the top portion of the Moula Ali Kaman was damaged, cracks had developed at many places and the structure was defaced with graffiti all over it.

Following instructions from Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao during one of his visits to the area, restoration works were launched and now, the top portion of the structure has been repaired, cracks have been fixed and whitewashing of the structure has also been done.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted on Wednesday saying the restoration works would be completed by April and that the structure was being restored on the instructions of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

“Minister @KTRTRS during one of his visits had asked the MoulaAli Kamaan (built in 1578 -Qutub Shahi regime) to be restored & renovated. It’s finally getting done & will be ready by mid-April. Before (2014) and after (now) pics Thanks @mirbkhan, @GHMCOnline,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said though line departments took up patchworks and temporary repairs earlier, a comphrensive restoration has been taken up now. “For restoration, we used lime mortar to make sure the structure is brought back to its original grandeur. Consultant and contractor who have expertise in restoring heritage structures were engaged,” said a GHMC official.

To further protect the structure, the roads on either side of it are also being widened with an estimate of Rs 1.65 crore. The existing road which is around 4m wide is being widened to 9 m. Of this, 7.5 m is for vehicular traffic and the rest 1.5m will be developed as pavement. Similarly on the other side of the structure too, the road will be widened to 9 m.

The plan is to allow traffic only through these widened roads and avoid vehicle movement through the Moulali Kaman to safeguard it. “If vehicle movement through the arch is stopped, the effect on the structure from vibrations will be less,” said a GHMC official.

