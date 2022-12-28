Hyderabad’s Neelakantha Bhanu wins ‘Outstanding Young Person of the year 2022’

The award ceremony was conducted at the JCI’s National Convention in New Delhi and the award was presented by JCI India national president Anshu Saraf.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:18 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mathematician Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda has been honoured with JCI (Junior Chamber International) India’s Outstanding Young Person of the year 2022 under the Personal Improvement and Accomplishment category on Tuesday.

After receiving the award, Bhanu said, “It gives me great pleasure to accept this award. I hope that my journey inspires many young minds to do extraordinary work in their respective fields. I would like to extend my gratitude to JCI Vishaka Valley for nominating me for this category.”

Congratulating the mathematician, KV Rao, mentor of JCI Vishaka Valley, said, “It is a moment of pride for all of us that Bhanu has been recognised at the national level. I wish him much more success and to continue inspiring the youth of our country with his extraordinary achievements.”

Bhanu, also known as the Usain Bolt of Mathematics, became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad in the United Kingdom in 2020. He became the World’s Fastest Human Calculator at the age of 17 and broke the records of Shakuntala Devi.

Aside from this, he is also the founder and CEO of Bhanzu, a Hyderabad-based startup that aims to eradicate global math phobia.