Personality development expert BVN Raju elected as chairman of JCI India

Hyderabad: Renowned personality development expert, orator, and author GVN Raju has been elected as the Chairman of Junior Chamber International Alumni Club of India – Zone XII. The acclaimed speaker assumed his new position during a program organized on Saturday.
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he graduated as a National Trainer in the year 1991 from JCI India. In a journey spanning 38 years, he designed several training programmes for young individuals. The ventriloquist also holds a record in the Limca Book of Records in 2002 for conducting a 12-hour nonstop show shedding light on the misconceptions about AIDS.
The installation ceremony was attended by the National Advisor of the organisation JFS Sunil Kumar, Vice-President Vinay Mehta, and National Director Manoj Thakkar.
JCI India is a voluntary organization, membership based NGO working in India since 1949 for developing the leadership skills of young men and women of this country. It is the second-largest Member Nation of Junior Chamber International, which has been active across India.