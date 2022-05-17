Hyderabad’s popular restaurant, Voila, launches new menu

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Voila, a luxury fine-dining restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, launched its new menu this season. Bringing together traditional European and Regional Indian cuisine with everlasting Indian influences, modern presentations, and a luxury ambiance, Voila introduced its new menu with a twist of delicacy and creativity.

The luxury restaurant is known for the fact that you can shop for everything that catches your eye in the restaurant, including the cutlery, paintings, artefacts, furniture, lights, and chandeliers.

Experience the ultimate gastronomic illusion to treat your taste buds with the new menu that includes ‘Hot & Cold’ – ‘Saffron & Pumpkin Soup’, ‘Focaccia Éclair’, ‘Paan Tosssed Woodears’ (Veg/Non-Veg).

The appetisers (Small Plates) include dishes such as ‘5 cheese Paniyaram’, ‘Coconut Chutney’, ‘Chilli Garlic & Cheese Kulcha Techa Cream’, ‘Paneer Chettinad Taco’, ‘Pickled Onion’ (veg) ‘Chicken Khurchan Taco’, Pickled Onion, ‘Haleem Samosa’, ‘Dates Chutney’, ‘Junglee Mutton’, ‘Tandoori Empanadas’ (non-veg) and many more.

The main course includes ‘Saag Arti’, ‘Pickled Bamboo’, ‘Paneer Chettinad’, ‘Malabar Paratha’ (veg), ‘Gongura Mutton Curry’, ‘Chilli Mint Lachha Paratha’, ‘Chicken Rara’, ‘Masala Egg’, ‘Bun Maska’ (non-veg).

The desserts like ‘Shahi Tukda Bread Pudding’ with ghee toasted nuts, ‘Trifle Pudding’, seasonal fruits, and many more will tantalise your sweet tooth.

Raja Srikar and Kunal Kukreja, owners of Voila, said, “We at Voila are constantly innovating by adding new dishes to our menu to create excitement for our guests and patrons. Our menu will be changing every three months as we want our customers to get a better experience. Chef Sombir, Head chef at Voila, has created this amazing menu. He constantly inspires the team and ensures quality controls and standards are followed.”