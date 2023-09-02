Hyderabad’s power demand highest among major cities

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 09:31 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Hyderabad: In a telling testimony to its fast growth as a global city, Hyderabad has topped the list of major cities in the country with the highest power demand. The State capital’s power demand of 4,479 MW is followed by Chennai with 4,383 MW in the current fiscal (2023-24), according to the latest report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

As per the CEA report, Hyderabad’s energy requirement would have a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 percent in the next 6 years, increasing its need to more than 30,000 MU by 2024-25. In fact, Hyderabad’s energy requirement grew by 12.9 percent in the last 6 years, the report reveals.

The pace with which Hyderabad and surrounding areas are growing, its peak power demand is estimated to increase to 6458 MW over the next decade. It is also projected that the city’s domestic energy requirement will increase to 12,726 MU in 2029-30, while the commercial requirement is estimated to increase to 8590 MU and industrial requirement is projected to increase to 9187 MU during the same period.

Interestingly, the energy requirement of Hyderabad is over 30 percent of the total energy requirement of the State.

Hyderabad has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the country for the last few years. With the IT corridor expanding rapidly across the city and multiple industries mushrooming around it, the city is witnessing a heavy footfall of working professionals from across the country, in turn leading to an increase in the power demand.