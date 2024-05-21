NREGS worker dies, three injured while digging trench in Rajanna-Sircilla

Marupaka Rajavva (46) died on the spot, three others sustained severe injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 01:19 PM

Representational Image.

Rajanna-Sircilla: A MGNREGS worker died and three others were injured when a trench they were digging caved in at Venkatraopet of Konaraopet mandal on Tuesday.

According to the police, while the labourers were engaged in digging trenches, the soil caved in all of a sudden and fell on them. While Marupaka Rajavva (46) died on the spot, three others sustained severe injuries. The injured have been shifted to Sircilla hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.