Sneha Singh on cloud nine with maiden Women’s Pro Golf Tour title

The city golfer rallies to clinch Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Kolkata

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Sneha Singh with the trophy in Kolkata.

Hyderabad: “First title is always special. It feels pretty great to win my first pro title finally. And to do it here in Kolkata where I was born makes it even more special,” said Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh who rallied to win the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, for the first time as a professional.

The talented youngster, who didn’t have best of the starts to the week, staged a superb comeback on the final day to finish on the top of the podium. She was trailing Jasmine Shekar by two shots at the start of the day, and fell five behind by the turn.

But the young Bengaluru golfer came under pressure and dropped a shot on 17th. She then parred the 18th for a card of 1-under 71. This meant both Sneha (69) and Jasmine (71) were tied at even par 216 and went into a play-off.

They went up and down the 18th three times before Sneha birdied the 18th on the third attempt after both had parred the hole in their first two play-off holes.

Speaking of her game, she said, “I was a bit disappointed after the first day. But I knew if I played well that would put me close to victory. The front nine, I made silly mistakes but recovered with birdies. I didn’t let myself make more mistakes. The back nine holes were pretty good.”

After winning the eighth leg of the 2021 season as an amateur, she won the second leg of the 2022 Hero WPG Tour in Visakhapatnam. But a win as pro had eluded her since then.

Sneha turned pro in July last year and has played close to 14 tournaments to lay her hands on the first pro title. Having achieved it, she felt that the win would boost her confidence and open the door for many more.

The BA Second Year student of St Ann’s College for Women said her target ahead of the week was to produce consistent performances. “I have been looking for a win for a long time. Even before this week, my target was to win the title. But more than the win, I was looking to play well consistently since I was not doing well before this. Winning was there at the back of my mind. And I know that if I put in consistent performances, I would win the title.”

The 18-year-old will next play in TOLLY Hero Women’s Tour Leg 4 and a few tournaments before competing in the Thai LPGA in Pattaya in March.