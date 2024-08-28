HYDRAA serves notices to Malla Reddy institutions

The HYDRAA has given the college management 15 days to provide an explanation. It has also instructed the management to arrange alternative solutions for running the college, or face potential action. Officials have already inspected the college premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 11:24 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has served notices to MLRIT and Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Colleges in Dundigal, owned by BRS MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, for allegedly constructing them within the buffer zone of the Chinnal Damera Cheruvu.

The municipal authorities have demolished some of the buildings constructed at the buffer zone of the Chinna Damera Cheruvu in the past.

Rajasekhar Reddy is the son-in-law of former minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy, who runs a group of institutions, including Malla Reddy University and medical college.