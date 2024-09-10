HYDRAA targeting poor, middle class, says BJP MLA

Adilabad BJP MLA Payal Shankar alleged that the HYDRAA was adopting liberal attitude towards rich and influential persons and targeting poor and middle class families.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 06:05 PM

BJP MLA Payal Shankar

Hyderabad: Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar has accused the State government of using Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to target poor and middle class houses.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shankar alleged that the HYDRAA was adopting liberal attitude towards rich and influential persons and targeting poor and middle class families.

The HYDRAA was maintaining silence on the issue of encroachment of Salkom cheruvu by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others, but was demolishing houses of poor without serving notices.

“The functioning of HYDRAA is suspicious. Government is using it as a tool to settle political scores. If the government is sincere it should immediately order demolition of structures built by Owaisi on the lake,” he alleged. He wanted to know the status of structures built by corporate companies as part of lake beautification and development.