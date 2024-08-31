HYDRAA will be Waterloo for Congress: Rakesh Reddy

Rakesh Reddy pointed out the irony of the government demolishing houses and buildings for which it had previously granted construction permissions.

Hyderabad: Sounding a caution to the Revanth Reddy government on the broader implications of HYDRAA for the State and its economy, BRS leader A Rakesh Reddy on Saturday strongly criticized the Congress leadership for the ongoing demolition spree.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he stated that the government’s actions would lead to its downfall, likening it to a Waterloo. Rakesh Reddy pointed out the irony of the government demolishing houses and buildings for which it had previously granted construction permissions.

He emphasized that while governments may change, the institution itself remains continuous. He highlighted the efforts of past Congress leaders like P Janardhan Reddy, who fought for housing rights for the poor, and Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who built houses for the underprivileged.

In contrast, he said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was a “demolisher and destroyer,” warning that he would face consequences for his actions.

The BRS leader said the government was attempting to divert public attention from its failures, such as the incomplete loan waiver for farmers, which has not reached even 50 percent of the intended beneficiaries.

He vowed that the BRS would mobilize the masses and fight against the government’s policies.Rakesh Reddy also questioned the legitimacy and operational protocols of the newly established HYDRAA, which has been active for just one month.

He criticized the lack of scientific assessment in identifying encroachments and highlighted the widespread fear among residents, particularly in Hyderabad and Warangal, where many houses and software companies are built on lakes and streams.

He suggested that regularizing encroachments could generate revenue for the State and serve as a viable solution. Rakesh Reddy warned that any attempts to demolish slums in Warangal, a city with a rich history and numerous lakeside slums, would lead to serious consequences for the government.