Hyundai Motor India opens bookings for Grand i10 NIOS

Customers can now book the new Grand i10 NIOS for INR 11,000/- at Hyundai Dealerships across India or by visiting the company's website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:18 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has opened bookings for the new Grand i10 NIOS – A perfect new-age hatch for young India. Conceptualized to give new-age customers ‘More to life’, the new Grand i10 NIOS is set to amplify experiences with a distinct appeal for the spirited youth of India.

In its updated avatar, the Grand i10 NIOS has received a significant redesign in terms of exterior styling with an ameliorated facade with painted black radiator grille, LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) integrated on a sleek looking body coloured front bumper, a press release said.

Tarun Garg, COO, HMIL, said “The new Grand i10 NIOS exemplifies Hyundai’s efforts to elevate customer experiences ‘Beyond Mobility’. With a keen focus on delivering best-in-class safety, modern and hi-tech styling as well as advanced convenience, we are adding more to life for customers”.