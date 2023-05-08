Hyundai offers discounts on selected models in May

The Hyundai Grand i20 has a discount of up to Rs 38,000, depending on the variant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor Indian Limited (HMIL) has announced discounts on selected models this month to grab customers. The offer of up to Rs 50,000 is available on decent-selling models such as the Grand i10, i20, and i20N-Line.

The Hyundai Grand i20 has a discount of up to Rs 38,000, depending on the variant. The discount includes a Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 for exchange bonus, and Rs 3,000 for corporate discount. The Hyundai Grand i10 Automatic variant gets a Rs 13,000 discount.

The i20 Magna and Sportz versions have discounts up to Rs 20,000. On the other hand, the i20 N-Line’s iMT gearbox option trims have a discount of Rs. 15,000. In addition to these conventional ICE vehicles, Hyundai is also giving its all-electric SUV Kona the greatest cash discount of Rs. 50,000.