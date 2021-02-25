Hyundai to unveil 7-seater SUV Alcazar soon

Making its global debut in India, Hyundai ALCAZAR will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has unveiled the name of its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV – Hyundai ALCAZAR. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai ALCAZAR will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasise our commitment to Indian customers with the Global Debut of Hyundai ALCAZAR that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’.”

Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to personify reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. Making its global debut in India, Hyundai ALCAZAR will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .