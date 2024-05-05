Cops get one-day custody of Krishank

Krishank pleaded for his trial to be conducted in the presence of lawyers. He said there was a possibility of police excesses in the absence of lawyers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 12:05 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Manne Krishank, the BRS’ social media convener, was given for police custody for one day. The Hyderabad Police arrested him at the Panthangi toll gate on Wednesday when he was on his way from Kothagudem to Hyderabad.

He was suggested by the judge that he can bring such instances, if any, to the notice of the court.