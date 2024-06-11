“I am UKG student,” says Suresh Gopi after taking charge as MoS

Says he needs to study both his Ministries in detail before coming up with a concrete framework to move forward

By IANS Published Date - 11 June 2024, 11:17 AM

Suresh Gopi was welcomed and received by his senior Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Tourism Ministry.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala‘s first BJP Lok Sabha member Suresh Gopi on Tuesday said that he is a UKG student and needs to study both his Ministries in detail before coming up with a concrete framework to move forward.

He has been appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) and given two portfolios in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and the Ministry of Tourism.

“I am a UKG student as far these Ministers are concerned. Please allow me some time to study both the Ministers,” said Gopi after taking charge, who was dressed in typical Kerala Dhothi and was welcomed and received by his senior Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the Ministry.

“I will study my Ministries in detail and with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and my senior Minister, we will come up with a concrete framework so that both the Ministries can move forward with a proper vision,” the new Minister said, who also thanked the people of Thrissur after taking over.

He said that the officials at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas have informed him that there are oil deposits in Kollam, the native place of the new Minister. “We will look deep into the details of oil in Kollam and then decide how to go about it,” he said.

Gopi won from Thrissur after defeating Congress’ sitting MP K. Muraleedharan and former State Minister and CPI leader VS Sunil Kumar. He won with a margin of over 72,000 votes.